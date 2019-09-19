New
RefurBees · 39 mins ago
Refurbished Dell Latitude Core i5 14" Ultrabook Laptop
$269 $296
Today only and expiring at midnight, Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Core i5 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $296.12. Coupon code "XL37" drops that to $269. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "XL37"
  • Expires in 23 hr
