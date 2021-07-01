Dell Latitude 7280 Laptops at Dell Refurbished Store: $225 off

New
Apply code "2021JULYDEAL2" to save on several configurations.
Excludes clearance items.
HP
HP 17z-cp000 4th-Gen. Ryzen 3 17.3" Laptop
$350 $420

$70 under list price.
Features
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
New
Dell Technologies
Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$699 $1,284

$585 under list
Features
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
New
Dell Refurbished Store
Refurb Dell Precision 7510 Laptops
$325 off

Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL3" to $325 a selection of 10 configurations.
Tips
Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Not valid on clearance items.


New
Dell Refurbished Store
Refurb Dell Latitude E7270 Laptops
$175 off

Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL1" to save.
Tips
Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Not valid on clearance items.


Dell Refurbished Store
Dell Refurbished 4th of July Sale
40% off

Apply coupon code "DELL40USA21" to save on desktops, laptops, and more.
Tips
Excludes clearance items.

New
Dell Refurbished Store
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 5050 Desktops
$200 off

Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL4" to save an extra $200 off 10 configurations of desktops.
Tips
Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Not valid on clearance items.


