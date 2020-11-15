PCLiquidations offers this Refurbished Dell Latitude 17 E6540 Haswell i7 15.6" Laptop for $369.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at PCLiquidations
- This is a Grade-C refurb. See description details on product page.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- 4th-gen Intel Core i7-4600M 2.9GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM, 320GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home
-
Expires 11/15/2020
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $421 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Get this price via coupon code "50OFF699" and save $143 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 64-bit
Save on select laptops, backpacks, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Choose from models ranging from 12.2" to 15.6". Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- All of these items are backed by an Acer 90-day warranty.
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
That's the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Dell Home
- HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and USB 3.0 connections
- connects laptop or notebook to an external display or other devices
- Model: DA200
Get this price via coupon code "G5DTAFF1". It's an $86 drop from yesterday and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register