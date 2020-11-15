New
PCLiquidations · 56 mins ago
Refurbished Dell Latitude 17 E6540 Haswell i7 15.6" Laptop
$370 $600
free shipping

PCLiquidations offers this Refurbished Dell Latitude 17 E6540 Haswell i7 15.6" Laptop for $369.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at PCLiquidations

Tips
  • This is a Grade-C refurb. See description details on product page.
  • A 90-day warranty applies.
Features
  • 4th-gen Intel Core i7-4600M 2.9GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
  • 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
  • 4GB RAM, 320GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/15/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops PCLiquidations Dell
Core i7 15.6 inch Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register