Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook for $320. Coupon "JC77" cuts it to $268.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $719 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save big on recently-released Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's $128 below our mention from yesterday and a savings of $997. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $556 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Staples
That's $650 off list and the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
That's $247 less than a sealed model costs. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $75 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in factory-sealed packaging and the best deal we've seen for this monitor in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's $115 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
