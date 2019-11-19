Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees
Refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook
$269 $320
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook for $320. Coupon "JC55" cuts it to $268.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-4600U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "JC55"
