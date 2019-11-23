Personalize your DealNews Experience
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook for $320. Coupon "JC55" cuts it to $268.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Save on a variety of E5470 laptops. Some exclusions apply (including Clearance items). Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's a savings of $340 off list price, and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
It's $60 off and the best price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
That's $200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Staples
That's the second best price we've seen and a low by at least $35 today. Buy Now at Staples
That's $200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $515 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $620 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
