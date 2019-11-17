Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook for $320. Coupon "JC55" cuts it to $268.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends at midnight of November 9. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $250 off and $80 less than an almost identical model we listed last week. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $340 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $13 below our mention from September and the best price we could find by $63 for one in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's $60 off and the best price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $10 under our September mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today of $45.) Buy Now at Staples
Save $120 on a range of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on a variety of refurbished Dell laptops, desktops, and more. Some exclusions apply, including Clearance items. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $208 off list and the best deal we could find. (It's also a $22 drop since April.)
Update: The price has increased to $149.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
