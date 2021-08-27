Refurbished Dell Desktops at Dell Refurbished Store: 45% to 50% off

New
Dell Refurbished Store · 17 mins ago
45% to 50% off
free shipping
Save 45% to 50% off a range of systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- 45% off any Dell OptiPlex 5040 Desktop via "5040DT45"
- 45% off any Dell OptiPlex 7040 Desktop via "7040DT45"
- 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 5050 Desktop via "5050DT50"
- 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 3050 Desktop via "3050DT50"
- These systems are backed by 90-day Dell warranties.
Related Offers
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$167 $250
free shipping
That's $13 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
Features
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Gigabyte Brix Celeron Ultra Compact PC Kit
$157 $166
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Intel Celeron J4105 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- M.2 SSD slot
- 2 DDR4 RAM slots
- Model: GB-BLCE-4105
- UPC: 889523012505
Staples · 6 days ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i7 Desktop PC
$292
free shipping
That's a great price on a brand name desktop with a quad-core CPU. Buy Now at Staples
Tips
- A 90-day Staples warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Core i7-3770 3.4GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00030579
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo Back to School Deals
up to 76% off
free shipping
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
Tips
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 wks ago
Dell Refurbished Store Coupons
up to $500 off
free shipping
Apply the following coupon codes to get discounts on select desktop and laptop models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- $375 off Dell Latitude 7490 Laptops via code "2021AUGDEAL1".
- $200 off Dell OptiPlex 7050 Desktops via code "2021AUGDEAL2".
- $150 off Dell OptiPlex 5040 Desktops via code "2021AUGDEAL3".
- $500 off Dell Precision 7710 Laptops via code "2021AUGDEAL4".
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbished items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
