Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurbished DeWalt Dewalt 7.8-Amp Variable Speed 1/2" Corded Drill
$64
free shipping

That's $36 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "PROTOOLS".
  • Sold by CPO Tools via eBay.
  • A 1-year DeWalt warranty applies.
Features
  • 0-850 rpm
  • Side Handle
  • Chuck Key w/ Holder
  • 3-Wire Grounded Plug
  • Model: DW235G
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Expires 12/6/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register