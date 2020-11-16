Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to save an extra 20% off refurbished men's and women's Citizen watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
- Sold by OfficialWatchDeals via eBay with 2-year warranties applying.
- Pictured is the Citizen Men's Proximity Watch for $129.99 ($67 less than we found for a new unit).
Save on over 250 men's and women's watches priced from $37. Shop Now at eBay
That's a good price for a classic watch; you'd pay at least $80 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Silver/ Blue.
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- water resistance to 164 feet
- stainless steel band
- 40mm case
- analog display
- quartz movement
- Model: BI1050-81L
That's $134 less than Walmart charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- water-resistant
- date indicator
- Model: CA4215-21H
Get extra discounts from top brands like Casio, Bissell, DeWalt, New Balance, Reebok, Citizen, Lenovo, Makita, Samsonite, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PICKAGIFT" bags this extra discount.
- A maximum discount of $100 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
Shop 15 discounted models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Note that some items may not ship immediately. Check individual product pages for shipping timelines.
Save on over 200 items, with prices starting at $47. Shop Now at eBay
- pictured is the Citizen Men's Brycen Eco-Drive Watch for $99.99 ($150 off)
Save on close to 200 men's and women's Rolex watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various third party sellers, such as watch_chest and santblanc, via eBay.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 340 men's, women's, and kids' activewear and shoes. Shop Now at eBay
- Extra 40% in cart drops the price on select items.
- Coupon code "PICKAGIFT" drops the price an extra 20% on select items.
- Get an extra 30% off $50 in cart on select items. (You must add at least 1 eligible item to the cart.)
- Extra discount infomation is found on the product pages either above the image or near the shipping information.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Sign In or Register