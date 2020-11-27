Save 50% on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, and Mini 2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flying Sale via eBay.
- A 1-year Flying Sale warranty is provided.
-
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Like its previous Black Friday offerings, Apple tosses in an Apple Store gift card, worth up to $150, when purchasing select Apple products. Notably, the new M1-equipped MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini are excluded. Shop Now at Apple
- $150 Gift Card w/ iMac & MacBook Pro 16"
- $100 Gift Card w/ iPad Pro
- $100 Gift Card w/ HomePod
- $50 Gift Card w/ iPhone
- $50 Gift Card w/ Beats Headphones
- $50 Gift Card w/ iPad mini
- $50 Gift Card w/ AppleTV
- $25 Gift Card w/ Apple Watch
- $25 Gift Card w/ AirPods
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
That's $19 under our previous mention and the best price we've seen. Most stores charge $329.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Best Buy
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save between $148 and $206 with these in cart discounts. They're the best prices we've seen. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay
- 20" for $41.99 ($148 off)
- 24" for $53.24 ($159 off)
- 29" for $64.49 ($206 off)
- Model: 62251XXXX
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Sign In or Register