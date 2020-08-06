Acer's eBay storefront offers up to 60% off a selection of refurbished products including computers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping is free on most items, but adds $9.99 on some items.
- These items carry a 90-day Acer warranty.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
It's $250 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.HDGAA.002
That's the best deal we could find by $5, but other big stores charge $220. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected to be in stock on August
816, but you can make your purchase now at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: UM.UE2AA.A01
That's $30 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Acer Recertified Store via Amazon.
- A 90-day Amazon warranty is provided.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
That's $100 under what you'd pay at Microsoft direct. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Eligibility is limited to select schools and organizations.
- includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Prices here reflect a significant savings over what you'd pay elsewhere for these models in any condition.
Update: Prices now start at $450. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
That's around $6 less than you'd pay for comparable shorts in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gray, Navy, or Turquoise.
- Solde by 718closeouts via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI ports
- 1 DisplayPort
- 1 HDMI cable included
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KG241Q
Apply coupon code "361BK" to save. That's an incredible value on a workhorse Chromebook with 4GB of RAM. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKBAA.004
It's $33 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 1.1GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- 11.6" 1366x768 multi-touch IPS display
- USB-C 3-cell battery
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP311-1H-C5PN
Sign In or Register