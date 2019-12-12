Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurbished Acer Celeron Dual 11.6" Chromebook
$75 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Altatac via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, although the seller does have a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 3205U 1.5GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB memory; 16GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless; Bluetooth
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C740-C4PE
