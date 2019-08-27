New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb iRobot Roomba 650 / 655 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$110 $400
free shipping

Always Deals via eBay offers the refurbished iRobot Roomba 650 or 655 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb of either model today by $30.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • virtual wall technology
  • object avoidance
  • 10-1/2" cleaning path
  • on-board scheduling
Details
Comments
