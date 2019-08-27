Personalize your DealNews Experience
Always Deals via eBay offers the refurbished iRobot Roomba 650 or 655 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb of either model today by $30.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum for $239.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson DC44 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $310 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
meidy via eBay offers The Beat by Burberry 3.3-oz. Eau de Toilette Cologne for $22.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
