That's the lowest price we've seen and $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model. Buy Now at eBay
A low by $80 and the best price we've ever seen, even without the bonus kit. (It's $30 under our December mention.) Buy Now at Dyson
A low by $32 and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we've seen, and $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the included $13.50 in Rakuten Points, that's $30 under our July mention of a new unit and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $68.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $17 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $30.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $72. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $15. Buy Now at eBay
