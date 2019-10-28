New
Refurb iRobot Roomba 6 Series Automatic Robotic Vacuum
$121 $400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Always Deals via eBay
  • Choose between 618 and 620 models. Both models are fairly identical to the more common 614 model, aside from color.
  • It doesn't include a virtual wall, and no warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • auto-adjust cleaning head
  • self-charging home base
