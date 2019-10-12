New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb iRobot Roomba 6 Series Automatic Robotic Vacuum
$121 $400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Choose between 618 and 620 models. Both models are fairly identical to the more common 614 model, aside from color. The 618 was an exlusive model number to Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond while the 620 was exclusive to Kohl's.
  • It doesn't include a virtual wall, and no warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • auto-adjust cleaning head
  • self-charging home base
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay iRobot
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
aarond12
"Seller refurbished."
38 min ago