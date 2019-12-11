Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb iRobot Roomba 6 Series Automatic Robotic Vacuum
$110 $300
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from two days ago, $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Always Deals via eBay.
  • Choose between 618 and 620 models. Both models are fairly identical to the more common 614 model, aside from color.
  • It doesn't include a virtual wall, and no warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • Auto-adjust cleaning head
  • Self-charging home base
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
