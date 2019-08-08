New
Refurb iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet
$114 $146
free shipping

itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, the best deal for a refurb by $32 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided. This item will show above average wear, including scratches and dents
