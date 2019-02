Intel Core i5-5675R 3.1GHz Broadwell quad-core processor

21.5" 4096x2304 Retina 4K display

8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive

macOS 10.13.6 (High Sierra)

L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Broadwell Core i5 3.1GHz 21.5" All-in-One Desktop with Retina 4K Display forwith. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $251. This late-2015 model features:Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who covers it.