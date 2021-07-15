iHome Bluetooth Rechargeable Mini Speaker: Black for $9.99, Pink for $6.99
UntilGone · 50 mins ago
Refurb iHome Bluetooth Rechargeable Mini Speaker
Black for $9.99, Pink for $6.99
free shipping

That's at least $5 under the best price we could find for a new one. Shop Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • rechargeable internal lithium-ion battery
  • vacuum bass design
  • Code "DNEWS505721"
  • Expires 8/16/2021
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
