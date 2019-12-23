Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 51 mins ago
Refurb iBuyPower Coffee Lake i7 3.2GHz 6-Core Gaming PC w/ GTX 1070 8GB GPU
$747 $1,549
free shipping

That's $8 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. For further comparison, note that the CPU and GPU alone, purchased new, cost about $700, so this is a screaming deal. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To get this deal, add it to cart and proceed to checkout.
  • Sold by vipoutlet via eBay
  • A 90-day vipoutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 240GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: View9000W
  • Expires 12/23/2019
    Published 51 min ago
