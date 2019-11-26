Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb Yamaha 7.2-Channel 4K Bluetooth Network AV Receiver
$279 $600
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurbished unit by $71. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
  • A 1 year limited warranty applies.
  • 4K UHD pass-through
  • supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, & HLG
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • supports AirPlay, Spotify Connect, MusicCast, and more
  • 5 HDMI inputs & 2 HDMI outputs
  • Model: TSR-7850R
Comments
Leave a comment!

1 comment
Grumps
Not a bad deal. I just got a refurb TSR-7850 on Amazon (Woot) for $349.
7 min ago