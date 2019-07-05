New
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
$272 $500
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished Yamaha 7.2-Channel 4K Bluetooth Network AV Receiver for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $271.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $218 less than you'd pay for a new unit.) Buy Now
Features
- 4K UHD pass-through
- supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, & HLG
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- supports MusicCast, AirPlay, & Spotify Connect
- 5 HDMI inputs & 2 HDMI outputs
- Model: TSR-7850
Details
Comments
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140 $172
free shipping
All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $172. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $146.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw these for $7 less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $165 before coupon, $140.25 after. Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
