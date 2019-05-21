Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished Yamaha 7.2-Channel 4K Bluetooth Network AV Receiver for $319.99. Coupon code "DP48" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our expired mention from five days ago (including $54 in Rakuten points), and $128 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal for a refurb by $68. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 1-year Yamaha warranty applies.
Features
  • 4K video
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • 5 HDMI inputs & 2 HDMI outputs
  • MusicCast, AirPlay, Spotify Connect
  • Model: TSR-7850R