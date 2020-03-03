Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Worx TriVAC Electric 3-in-1 Blower / Vacuum
$36 in-cart $45
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for the item in new condition by $63. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • 16:1 mulch ratio
  • converts from blower to vac
  • includes leaf collection bag
  • Model: WB512
  • Expires 3/3/2020
