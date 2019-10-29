New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Worx JawSaw 20-volt Powershare Chainsaw
$68 $80
free shipping

That's $64 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Add this to your cart to get this deal.
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
  • cuts materials up to 4" in diameter
  • Expires 10/29/2019
    Published 50 min ago
