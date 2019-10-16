New
Refurb Worx Hydroshot 20V MaxLithium Cordless
$40 $111
That's $71 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
  • Draws from any fresh water source
  • Dual mode operation for switching between cleaning and watering tasks
  • 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
  • Pressure cleaning lance & 20-ft. hose
  • 20V MaxLithium battery & charger
