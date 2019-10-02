New
Refurb Worx Hydroshot 20V MaxLithium Cordless Portable Power Cleaner
$40 $140
That's $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw it for $8 less last week. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
  • It's sold by Worx via eBay.
  • draws from any fresh water source
  • dual mode operation for switching between cleaning and watering tasks
  • 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
  • pressure cleaning lance & 20-ft. hose
  • 20V MaxLithium battery & charger
