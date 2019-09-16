New
eBay
Refurb Worx Hydroshot 20V MaxLithium Cordless Portable Power Cleaner
$40 $140
free shipping

That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies. The unit my have slight scuff marks and ships in a plain brown box.
Features
  • draws from any fresh water source
  • dual mode operation for switching between cleaning and watering tasks
  • 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
  • pressure cleaning lance & 20-foot hose
  • 20-volt MaxLithium battery & 20-volt charger
  • Model: WG625
