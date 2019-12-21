Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Worx Hydroshot 20V MaxLithium Cordless Portable Power Cleaner
$37 $140
free shipping

That's $83 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • Draws from any fresh water source
  • 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
  • Pressure cleaning lance & 20-ft. hose
  • 20V MaxLithium battery & charger
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register