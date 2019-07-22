- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx GT Revolution 20-volt 12" Cordless Grass Trimmer / Edger for $54 with free shipping, that's $46 under the best we could find for a new one elsewhere, although we saw a refurb for $7 less last August.
Amazon offers the AR Annovi Reverberi Electric Pressure Washer for $120.51 with free shipping. That's around $20 less than what you'd pay elsewhere.
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Amazon offers the Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties in various sizes from $3.57 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and up to $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from $3.37.
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping.
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's $25 under our March mention and an all-time low price. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $31.)
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
