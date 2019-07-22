New
Refurb Worx GT Revolution String Trimmer
$54
free shipping

Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx GT Revolution 20-volt 12" Cordless Grass Trimmer / Edger for $54 with free shipping, that's $46 under the best we could find for a new one elsewhere, although we saw a refurb for $7 less last August. Buy Now

Features
  • 6 rotating head positions
  • Telescoping shaft & 7-position front handle
  • In-line wheels for edger mode
  • On-board extra spool holder
  • Two 20-volt batteries with charger
  • Three 10-foot trimmer spools
  • Model: WG170
