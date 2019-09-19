eBay · 28 mins ago
Refurb Worx GT Revolution String Trimmer
$40
free shipping

That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, outside of other Worx storefronts.

Update: The price now drops to $39.99 in cart. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • 6 rotating head positions
  • telescoping shaft & 7-position front handle
  • in-line wheels for edger mode
  • on-board extra spool holder
  • two 20V batteries with charger
  • three 10ft trimmer spools
