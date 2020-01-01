Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Worx 8A 14" Electric Chainsaw
$25 $30
free shipping

That's the 2nd-best price we've seen and $23 less than buying new.

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this price.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay, with a 1-year Worx warranty.
Features
  • 8-amp motor
  • auto-tension chain system
  • Model: WG305
Details
Comments
  Expires 1/1/2020
1 comment
thedog64
These things leak oil badly running or not.
Empty after every use or you'll have a mess.
16 min ago