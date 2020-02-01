Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 37 mins ago
Refurb Worx 56-volt 13" Cordless String Trimmer and Edger w/ Quick Charger
$80 $230
free shipping

That's at least $54 less than you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
  • trimmer spool with 20-feet of line
  • 56-volt quick battery charger
  • 56-volt MaxLithium battery
