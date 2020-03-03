Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Worx 40V Max Battery
$20 $100
free shipping

That's $49 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Worx via eBay
  • the price will drop in-cart
  • a 1-year Worx warranty applies
Features
  • fits all Worx 40V Share Volt tools
  • Model: WA3580
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 33 min ago
