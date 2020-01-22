Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Worx 4V Cordless ZipSnip Cutting Tool
$20 $50
free shipping

Lowest price we've seen for it in any condition and $13 less than the best deal for a factory-sealed unit today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • Self-sharpening blade
  • Lock-out switch
  • Status indicator
  • Model: WX081L
