eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Worx 20-volt Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner
$42 $50
free shipping

That's $53 less than a new one direct from Worx. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Use code “JUMBOSAVE” to get this discount.
Features
  • 20-foot hose
  • short lance
  • extension lance
  • multi-spray nozzle
  • carry bag
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 40 min ago
