New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Worx 20V Trimmer / Edger & Blower Kit
$67 $150
free shipping

Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx PowerShare 20-volt Trimmer / Edger and Blower Kit for the in-cart price of $67.15 with free shipping. That's $7 under our expired mention from six days ago and $117 less than a new kit. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year Worx limited warranty applies.
Features
  • 20-volt trimmer / edger
  • 20-volt cordless turbine blower
  • 2 batteries
  • charger
  • trimmer spool
  • Model: WG921
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register