Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 2.5-amp Oscillating Multi-Tool for $34 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $33. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless 1/2-Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vacuum Kit (Bare Tool) for an in-cart price of $80.19 with free shipping. That's around $20 to $30 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now
Amazon continues to take $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $5.
Update: The price has dropped to $44.27. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Makita 75-Piece Metric Drill & Screw Bit Set for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
