Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Worx 20V MaxLithium Cordless Powershare 20" Hedge Trimmer
$55 in cart $75
free shipping

That's $53 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Worx via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
  • An $10 in-cart discount and coupon code "PROREFURB" yields this price.
Features
  • includes 20V battery & charger
  • Model: WG255.1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROREFURB"
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 1/5 Spring Cleaning
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register