Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb Worx 20V Drill Driver & Reciprocating Saw
$85 $170
free shipping

That's $24 under the best price we could find for this bundle new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "PROREFURB".
  • Sold by Worx via eBay
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies
Features
  • 20-volt Drill Driver
  • 20-volt Reciprocating Saw
  • 2 batteries & charger
  • Model: WX946L
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROREFURB"
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register