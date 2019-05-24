Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx GT Revolution 20-volt 12" Cordless 3-in-1 Grass Trimmer / Edger / Mini-Mower for $49.79. Coupon code "PRESUMMER" cuts that to $42.33. With free shipping, that's $4 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $70 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
  • 1-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • 6 rotating head positions
  • telescopic shaft & 7-position front handle
  • in-line wheels for edger mode
  • on-board extra spool holder
  • 2 20-volt batteries, charger, and 3 10-foot trimmer spools