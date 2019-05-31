Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx 20-volt Cordless 3-in-1 Grass Trimmer and Air Blower Combo for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 3-year Worx warranty is included
Features
  • 12" cutting diameter for trimmer
  • 120-MPH, 80-CFM blower
  • 2 20V batteries
  • various attachments
  • Model: WG951.5