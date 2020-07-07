New
Refurb Worx 20V 3-Piece Blower, Trimmer, & Edger Combo
$120 $150
free shipping

By way of comparison, a new blower alone with just one battery and charger would cost you $140 from Worx direct. So, when you apply coupon code "PLUS20" you'll get three refurbished tools plus an extra battery for $20 less than the usual price of just one new tool. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A Worx warranty applies, but the exact terms are unclear.
  • 20V string trimmer
  • 20V hedge trimmer
  • 20V leaf blower
  • two 20V MaxLithium batteries
  • 20V battery charger
  • spool w/ line
  • Code "PLUS20"
  • Expires 7/7/2020
