Winix offers its refurbished Winix C535 True HEPA Air Cleaner forwith. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $60 less than the best deal for a new unit.) It features 3-stage filtration and includes a 1-year filter supply (one HEPA filter, four carbon pre-filters).Note: A 1-year Winix warranty applies.