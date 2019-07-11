New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$39 $67
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers the refurbished Western Digital Elements SE Portable 2TB Hard Drive for $48.99. In-cart, that price drops to $39.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $28. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb WD Elements Portable 2TB Hard Drive
$38 $55
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers the refurbished Western Digital Elements Portable 2TB Hard Drive for $46.99. In-cart, that price drops to $37.59. With free shipping, that's $22 under the lowest price we could find for it new. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
Walmart · 6 days ago
Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$59 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Transfer rates up to 4.8 Gbps
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 connectivity
Amazon · 5 days ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Update: The price is now $18.49. Buy Now
Update: The price is now $18.49. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this deal
Features
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Seagate Backup Plus STDR4000100 4TB portable HDD
$88 $120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo 22" 1080p ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One LED Display
$48 $222
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 22" 1080p ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One LED Monitor for $60.16. In-cart, that price drops to $48.13. With free shipping, that's $152 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
Features
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- HDMI and DP inputs
eBay · 4 hrs ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$187 $290
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Sign In or Register