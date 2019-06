$20 less than the drive alone elsewhere

Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in Black or Gold for $98.99. Apply coupon code "WDJUNECASE" to cut that toand to bag the Western Digital My Passport Soft Carrying Case for. (The case will be automatically added to cart once you apply the coupon.) With, that's $20 less than the best price we could find for the drive alone elsewhere. It features 256-bit AES hardware encryption.