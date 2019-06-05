New
eBay · 42 mins ago
$30
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers its refurbished Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Orange for $29.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our October mention and $25 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
Western Digital Store · 6 days ago
WD 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 HDD w/ Case
$79
free shipping
$20 less than the drive alone elsewhere
Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in Black or Gold for $98.99. Apply coupon code "WDJUNECASE" to cut that to $78.99 and to bag the Western Digital My Passport Soft Carrying Case for free. (The case will be automatically added to cart once you apply the coupon.) With free shipping, that's $20 less than the best price we could find for the drive alone elsewhere. It features 256-bit AES hardware encryption.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External HDD
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, and the best price we could find today by $5 for a similar model. Buy Now
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- plug-and-play, no software required
- Model: STGX1000400
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 2 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Western Digital Blue 2TB SATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive
$52 $62
free shipping
Platinum Micro via Rakuten offers the Western Digital Blue 2TB SATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $61.59. Coupon code "PLM15" cuts it to $52.35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- transfer rates up to 600MB/s
Amazon · 2 days ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$105
free shipping
Amazon offers the Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99 with free shipping. (NextWarehouse and Newegg charge the same price). That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $15 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2X0C
