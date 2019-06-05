New
Refurb Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 External HDD
$30
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers its refurbished Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Orange for $29.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our October mention and $25 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
  • A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
