New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$28 $55
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers its refurbished Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $34.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last month's mention and $20 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 days ago
Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$59 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Transfer rates up to 4.8 Gbps
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 connectivity
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Seagate Backup Plus STDR4000100 4TB portable HDD
$88 $120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$71
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Deep Indigo for $89. Add to cart to cut the price to $71.20. With free shipping, that is $28 under last week's mention for a new model and is the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (That is the best we could find by $99 for new model.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$193 $329
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $240.99. In-cart that drops to $192.79. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from a six days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb WD Elements Portable 2TB Hard Drive
$38 $55
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers the refurbished Western Digital Elements Portable 2TB Hard Drive for $46.99. In-cart, that price drops to $37.59. With free shipping, that's $22 under the lowest price we could find for it new. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
Sign In or Register