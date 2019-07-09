New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb WD Elements Portable 2TB Hard Drive
$38 $55
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers the refurbished Western Digital Elements Portable 2TB Hard Drive for $46.99. In-cart, that price drops to $37.59. With free shipping, that's $22 under the lowest price we could find for it new. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
Refurbished 2TB Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register