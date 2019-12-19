Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD
$38 $50
free shipping

That's $7 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
  • A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
Features
  • USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
1TB USB Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register